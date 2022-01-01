This weighted blanket aids in relief from insomnia, sensory disorders and more. Soft fabric is comfortable against your skin. Quilted throw blanket brings a simple, timeless look. The 12lb Weighted Throw Blanket from Tranquility helps make restless sleep a thing of the past. A soft material cuddles up to your skin for warmth and comfort, while glass beads and polyester weigh down the blanket with 12 pounds of pressure. This pressure aids in relieving anxiety, insomnia and more, helping you get a restful night's sleep and a clear head.

Material: 100% cotton cover; 100% polyester filling

Size: 72 in. L x 48 in. W, 12 lbs.

Weighted blanket aids in relief from insomnia, sensory disorders and more

Only wash cold for cover