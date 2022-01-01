The weighted blanket aids in relief from insomnia, sensory disorders and more. A soft material cuddles up to your skin for warmth and comfort, while glass beads and polyester weigh down the blanket with 12 pounds of pressure. This pressure aids in relieving anxiety, insomnia and more, helping you get a restful night's sleep and a clear head. Designed to fit 72L * 48W Weighted Blankets, duvet cover comes with ties inside to hold the blanket insert in place, features with zipper closures. It's lightweight and durable, suitable for all year round use.

Weighted Blanket Material: 100% cotton cover; 100% polyester filling

Weighted Blanket Size: 72 in. L x 48 in. W, 12 lbs.

Removable Duvet Cover Material: polar fleece 100% polyester

Removable Duvet Cover Size: 72 in. L x 48 in. W,180 gsm

Machine wash cold and gentle cycle, tumble dry low, to avoid shedding and pilling, we suggest that you'd better not iron or bleach