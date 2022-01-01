Add elegant and modern touch to your dining room decor while providing soft and comfortable seating for your guests with this Leatherette Studded back bar chair set.Features sturdy plywood frame, solid rubberwood legs, and high-density and and resilience fire-retardant foam (Flame Resistant with CA TB117-2013 Certificate) padded seat and back for durability. This set suits your home or bar room well.

Seat height (includes legs): 24.25 in. H

Max. weight capacity: 250 lbs.

Material & Color: Made of Plywood frame, solid rubberwood legs in matte black, and cream linen fabric

Easy to assemble: 2 dining chairs per carton with assembly instructions and accessories