Celebrate the holiday with this Wooden and Metal Dachshund Stocking Holder. With a standing Dachshund in a plaid clothes and a red Santa hat, It's very cute, and sure to add the perfect finishing touch to your mantel display! Make a wonderful gift for anyone on your list.

Materials: 50% Iron, 50% MDF

Dimensions: 4.96 Inch x 3.94 Inch x 5.92 Inch

Weight: 1.03 Pounds