Glitzhome Dachshund Christmas Stocking

21 inUPC: 0695265887536
Product Details

This white Christmas Stockings feature a red edge and dog on the middle of the stockings. Let Santa know what you want for Christmas, everything. With this stocking there won't be any confusion. Upgrade your collection of Christmas stockings this year with this fun snowman version. The Christmas stocking can be hanged on Christmas trees, fireplaces with the loop

  • Material: 60% Cotton; 40% Polyester
  • Size: 21.00"L X 11.00"W X 0.50"H