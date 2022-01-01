Glitzhome Dachshund Fabric Christmas Tree Skirt - Light Brown Perspective: front
Glitzhome Dachshund Fabric Christmas Tree Skirt - Light Brown Perspective: left
Glitzhome Dachshund Fabric Christmas Tree Skirt - Light Brown Perspective: bottom
Glitzhome Dachshund Fabric Christmas Tree Skirt - Light Brown

48 in
UPC: 0695265887538
Tree skirt features embroidered with 5 lovely Christmas dog design, sure to enhance your Christmas tree. Brighten your family gatherings with the delicate look of the red plaid edge which adds an extra decorative touch beneath the tree.

Material: 60% Cotton, 40%Spandex

Dimensions: 48 Inch Diameter

Weight: 1.32 lbs