Glitzhome Dachshund Fabric Christmas Tree Skirt - Light Brown
48 inUPC: 0695265887538
Tree skirt features embroidered with 5 lovely Christmas dog design, sure to enhance your Christmas tree. Brighten your family gatherings with the delicate look of the red plaid edge which adds an extra decorative touch beneath the tree.
Material: 60% Cotton, 40%Spandex
Dimensions: 48 Inch Diameter
Weight: 1.32 lbs