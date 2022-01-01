Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Decorative Wooden Christmas Book Boxes
3 pcUPC: 0694132711713
Product Details
Make a statement this holiday with this beautiful decor piece that is perfect for any collection. Create stylish storage for photos, personal items, and other knickknacks in this chic three-piece book box set.
Material: 60% MDF, 38% Canvas, 2% Velvet
Dimensions: 8.35 Inch x5.51 Inch x1.18 Inch
Includes:
- (3) Book boxes