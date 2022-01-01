Glitzhome Decorative Wooden Christmas Dog's Book Box Storage Box Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Decorative Wooden Christmas Dog's Book Box Storage Box Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Decorative Wooden Christmas Dog's Book Box Storage Box Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Decorative Wooden Christmas Dog's Book Box Storage Box Perspective: top
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.

Glitzhome Decorative Wooden Christmas Dog's Book Box Storage Box

2 pcUPC: 0694132711711
Purchase Options

Product Details

This beautiful piece is sure to bring some added flair to your Christmas season! Made of wood, this Crhistmas dog's book box is the perfect addition to your home assortment - or a gift for those who matter the most!
Includes:

  • 9.45 Inch x 6.3 Inch x 1.97 Inch Box
  • 11.81 Inch x 8.27 Inch x 2.76 Inch Box

Materials: 60% MDF, 38% Canvas, 2% Velvet