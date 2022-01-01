Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.
Glitzhome Decorative Wooden Christmas Dog's Book Box Storage Box
2 pcUPC: 0694132711711
Purchase Options
Product Details
This beautiful piece is sure to bring some added flair to your Christmas season! Made of wood, this Crhistmas dog's book box is the perfect addition to your home assortment - or a gift for those who matter the most!
Includes:
- 9.45 Inch x 6.3 Inch x 1.97 Inch Box
- 11.81 Inch x 8.27 Inch x 2.76 Inch Box
Materials: 60% MDF, 38% Canvas, 2% Velvet