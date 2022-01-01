Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Decorative Wooden Christmas Santa's Book Box Storage Box
3 pcUPC: 0694132711709
Product Details
This beautiful piece is sure to bring some added flair to your Christmas season! Made of wood, this Santa's book box is the perfect addition to your home assortment - or a gift for those who matter the most!
Dimensions:
- Small Box: 9.06 Inch x 5.2 Inch x 1.77 Inch
- Medium Box: 11.02 Inch x 7.01 Inch x 2.24 Inch
- Large Box: 12.99 Inch x 8.66 Inch x 2.99 Inch
Materials:
- 60% MDF
- 38% Canvas
- 2% Velvet