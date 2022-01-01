This beautiful piece is sure to bring some added flair to your Christmas season! Made of wood, this Santa's book box is the perfect addition to your home assortment - or a gift for those who matter the most!

Dimensions:

Small Box: 9.06 Inch x 5.2 Inch x 1.77 Inch

Medium Box: 11.02 Inch x 7.01 Inch x 2.24 Inch

Large Box: 12.99 Inch x 8.66 Inch x 2.99 Inch

Materials: