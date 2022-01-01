Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Decorative Wooden Santa's Book Christmas Boxes
2 pcUPC: 0694132711712
Product Details
This beautiful piece is sure to bring some added flair to your Christmas season! Made of wood, this Santa's book box is the perfect addition to your home assortment - or a gift for those who matter the most!
Includes:
- Small box
- Large box
Dimensions:
- Small: 9.45 Inch x 6.3 Inch x 1.97 Inch
- Large: 11.81 Inch x 8.27 Inch x 2.76 Inch
Material:
- 60% MDF
- 38% Canvas
- 2% Velvet