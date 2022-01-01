Glitzhome Decorative Wooden Santa's Book Christmas Boxes Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Decorative Wooden Santa's Book Christmas Boxes Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Decorative Wooden Santa's Book Christmas Boxes Perspective: top
Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Decorative Wooden Santa's Book Christmas Boxes Perspective: bottom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.

Glitzhome Decorative Wooden Santa's Book Christmas Boxes

2 pcUPC: 0694132711712
Purchase Options

Product Details

This beautiful piece is sure to bring some added flair to your Christmas season! Made of wood, this Santa's book box is the perfect addition to your home assortment - or a gift for those who matter the most!

Includes:

  • Small box
  • Large box

Dimensions:

  • Small: 9.45 Inch x 6.3 Inch x 1.97 Inch
  • Large: 11.81 Inch x 8.27 Inch x 2.76 Inch

Material:

  • 60% MDF
  • 38% Canvas
  • 2% Velvet