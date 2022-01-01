Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Deluxe 2-Tier Metal Oval Mirrored Bar Cart - Black
UPC: 0694132713441
Product Details
To keep everything that you need for drinks or dinner more easily accessible, this bar cart is a must-have for your home. It features 2 tiers surrounded with safety rails to prevent items from falling, the mirrored tempered glass shelves offer ample space to store wine bottles, glasses, implements and more. It's perfect for delivering food and beverage in kitchens, hotels, clubs, etc. The stylish and elegant appearance can be perfectly blended with any decorative accent, and give a contemporary and modern touch to you home.
- Mirrored shelf brings a glamorous reflective touch
- Universal wheels with two locking caster make the cart easy to move or stay
- Curved handles on the side for easy control on daily mobile move
- Metal fence on each shelf can prevent any items from falling
- With clear instruction, easy to assemble
Dimensions: 27.5 Inches Long x 17 Inches Wide x 30.75 Inches High
Shelf Weight Capacity: 50 Pounds