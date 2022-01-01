To keep everything that you need for drinks or dinner more easily accessible, this bar cart is a must-have for your home. It features 2 tiers surrounded with safety rails to prevent items from falling, the mirrored tempered glass shelves offer ample space to store wine bottles, glasses, implements and more. It's perfect for delivering food and beverage in kitchens, hotels, clubs, etc. The stylish and elegant appearance can be perfectly blended with any decorative accent, and give a contemporary and modern touch to you home.

Mirrored shelf brings a glamorous reflective touch

Universal wheels with two locking caster make the cart easy to move or stay

Curved handles on the side for easy control on daily mobile move

Metal fence on each shelf can prevent any items from falling

With clear instruction, easy to assemble

Dimensions: 27.5 Inches Long x 17 Inches Wide x 30.75 Inches High

Shelf Weight Capacity: 50 Pounds