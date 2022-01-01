This mirror features premium metal frame and glass mirror and secured with the MDF board on the back of the mirror. Modern style with matte black finished frame, classic and elegant. Metal key hole ( screws included) on the back of mirror for easy wall display in any area of your home. The mirror is an eye-catching and amazing accent piece of art in your bedroom, living room, bathroom, entryway or anywhere you want for a modern fusion of decoration and function.

Made of premium metal frame and glass mirror, and secured with the MDF board on the back of the mirror.

Materials are conform to the requirement of CA Prop 65

Certified with a passed SGS report

No assembly required

Overall Diameter: 24 Inches

Mirrored Glass Diameter: 19.5 Inches