Glitzhome Deluxe Pre-Lit Artificial Christmas Tree

1 ctUPC: 0694132714673
A decorator's delight, thanks to open branches and natural pockets designed to showcase your treasured ornaments. This lifelike spruce gleams with more than 300 warm white microlight LEDs.

  • Size: 37.8"L X 37.8"W X 72.05"H
  • Tips count: 733 PE tips on this version
  • Light count: 300 LED bulbs on this version
  • Pre-lit 300 warm white LED light bulbs
  • Unique and realistic, fits beautifully in Modern space
  • Elegant slim profile pine without taking much space
  • Artificial 3D pine needles and layered structure, easy to hang your favorite ornaments. Pre-lit 300 warm white LED light bulbs and 733 tips, to create fragrant Christmas atmosphere
  • Hinged construction, shape tree by fluffing out the branches and tips