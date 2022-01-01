Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Deluxe Pre-Lit Artificial Christmas Tree
1 ctUPC: 0694132714673
Product Details
A decorator's delight, thanks to open branches and natural pockets designed to showcase your treasured ornaments. This lifelike spruce gleams with more than 300 warm white microlight LEDs.
- Size: 37.8"L X 37.8"W X 72.05"H
- Tips count: 733 PE tips on this version
- Light count: 300 LED bulbs on this version
- Pre-lit 300 warm white LED light bulbs
- Unique and realistic, fits beautifully in Modern space
- Elegant slim profile pine without taking much space
Artificial 3D pine needles and layered structure, easy to hang your favorite ornaments
- Hinged construction, shape tree by fluffing out the branches and tips