With this birdhouse, you are not only enhancing your garden but also offering your feathered friends a cozy home. A wonderful gift for any bird or nature lover and a perfect addition to your deck or patio. We offer you and your bird friends a 100% satisfaction guarantee for this birdhouse. To hang this birdhouse, simply attach the ring hole to a desired location (tree, house, banner, etc.) with rope or hook. Featuring an easy open back for cleaning, it can be cleaned out per season to make room for the next house guest. It has a rustic theme and flower design for a more charming outdoor garden environment.

Designed to fit the outdoor garden environment

Easy to hang and clean

Rustic Style

Materials: Solid Wood; Iron

Dimensions: 7.25 Inch Length x 5 Inch Width x 14 Inch Height

Weight: 2.49 Pounds

The Diameter of The Round Hole: 1.18 Inches

The Size of The Back Cleaning Door: 1.57 x 2.4 Inches