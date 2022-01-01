This double sided box-shaped porch sign features a natural washed white base contrast to black text, you can choose any side as needed. The open top can insert in your favorite flowers or greenery that is sure to create an eye-catching landscape. This creative and versatile porch sign will be a perfect addition to your porch, garden, patio or any living space.

Features double-side design, says welcome and home

Unique and creative box-shaped, insert your favorite flowers to highlight the porch

Hand painted and silk screen, the color is sturdy and resistant of fading

Constructed of 100% solid wood, eco-friendly, safe and durable

Size: 7.5 in. W x 7.5 in. D x 30 in. H

