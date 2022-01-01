Glitzhome Double Sided Wooden Easel Porch Sign Perspective: front
Glitzhome Double Sided Wooden Easel Porch Sign Perspective: back
Glitzhome Double Sided Wooden Easel Porch Sign Perspective: left
Glitzhome Double Sided Wooden Easel Porch Sign Perspective: right
Glitzhome Double Sided Wooden Easel Porch Sign

32 inUPC: 0694132710810
Product Details

Crafted with solid wood easel and double sided sign board. Pumpkins and Holly leaves & truck will accompany you throughout your fall harvest and Christmas holidays. A rustic décor piece for the holidays.

  • Changeable porch décor with Fall Harvest and Christmas.

Includes: Wooden Frame and Welcome sign board.

Dimensions: 8Inch L X 1.20 Inch W X 42Inch H