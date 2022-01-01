Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.
Glitzhome Double Sided Wooden Easel Porch Sign
32 inUPC: 0694132710810
Purchase Options
Product Details
Crafted with solid wood easel and double sided sign board. Pumpkins and Holly leaves & truck will accompany you throughout your fall harvest and Christmas holidays. A rustic décor piece for the holidays.
- Changeable porch décor with Fall Harvest and Christmas.
Includes: Wooden Frame and Welcome sign board.
Dimensions: 8Inch L X 1.20 Inch W X 42Inch H