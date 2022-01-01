Glitzhome Doubled Sided Easter and July Fourth Wooden Porch Box Decor Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Doubled Sided Easter and July Fourth Wooden Porch Box Decor Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Doubled Sided Easter and July Fourth Wooden Porch Box Decor Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Doubled Sided Easter and July Fourth Wooden Porch Box Decor Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Doubled Sided Easter and July Fourth Wooden Porch Box Decor Perspective: top
Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Doubled Sided Easter and July Fourth Wooden Porch Box Decor Perspective: bottom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 6 is selected.

Glitzhome Doubled Sided Easter and July Fourth Wooden Porch Box Decor

24 inUPC: 0694132712839
Purchase Options

Product Details

Wooden Easter decor skillfully crafted by hand starting with cutting the wood to size, sanding down the raw materials and hand painting. They are then sealed with a protective finish and It looks like a gift box. It is double-sided which means you can get a bunny on one side and a Uncle Sam on the other side.

  • No assembly required.

Size: 7.87"W * 7.48"D * 24.61"H
Material: 100% MDF