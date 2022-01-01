Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Doubled Sided Easter and July Fourth Wooden Porch Box Decor
24 inUPC: 0694132712839
Product Details
Wooden Easter decor skillfully crafted by hand starting with cutting the wood to size, sanding down the raw materials and hand painting. They are then sealed with a protective finish and It looks like a gift box. It is double-sided which means you can get a bunny on one side and a Uncle Sam on the other side.
- No assembly required.
Size: 7.87"W * 7.48"D * 24.61"H
Material: 100% MDF