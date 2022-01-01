Adorn your living room, family room or entryway in Easter time charm using this lovely bunny accent! This wreath is shaped like a rabbit and decorated with multi-color Easter eggs and white ribbon.

Can be displayed from a decoration hook or hanger

For indoor use or covered porch

Material: 60% Foam, 10% Iron, 10% Paper, 10% Rattan, 10% PE

Size: 11.02 Inch W x 2.36 Inch D x 24.8 Inch H