Glitzhome Easter Bunny Shaped Wreath with Eggs & Satin Ribbon Bow
24 in
Product Details
Adorn your living room, family room or entryway in Easter time charm using this lovely bunny accent! This wreath is shaped like a rabbit and decorated with multi-color Easter eggs and white ribbon.
- Can be displayed from a decoration hook or hanger
- For indoor use or covered porch
Material: 60% Foam, 10% Iron, 10% Paper, 10% Rattan, 10% PE
Size: 11.02 Inch W x 2.36 Inch D x 24.8 Inch H