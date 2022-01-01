Glitzhome Easter He Is Risen Cross - Pink/White Perspective: front
Glitzhome Easter He Is Risen Cross - Pink/White Perspective: back
Glitzhome Easter He Is Risen Cross - Pink/White Perspective: left
Glitzhome Easter He Is Risen Cross - Pink/White Perspective: top
32 in

32 inUPC: 0694132710272
Product Details

  • Set over a cross with natural rattan and a printed HE IS RISEN text lend a festive touch
  • Comes with an h-shaped base, this stake can be easily placed anywhere in your garden
  • Can be used as a yard stake or a wall decor (Two Function)
  • Able to display from a decoration hook or hanger, it's wonderful for any living area.
  • Assembly Required

Dimensions: 14.65 in W x 1.30 in D x 32.00 in H

Material: 90% wood, 10% floral