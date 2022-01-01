Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Easter He Is Risen Cross - Pink/White
32 inUPC: 0694132710272
Product Details
- Set over a cross with natural rattan and a printed HE IS RISEN text lend a festive touch
- Comes with an h-shaped base, this stake can be easily placed anywhere in your garden
- Can be used as a yard stake or a wall decor (Two Function)
- Able to display from a decoration hook or hanger, it's wonderful for any living area.
- Assembly Required
Dimensions: 14.65 in W x 1.30 in D x 32.00 in H
Material: 90% wood, 10% floral