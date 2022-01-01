The blocks are skillfully crafted by hand by cutting the MDF to size, sanding the raw materials, and hand painting the base. It features lots of LED lights on the surface and Easter messages: "Egg Hunt," "Bunny Trail," and "Happy Easter" in white and pink lettering. Together with a mixture of Easter-colored backgrounds these words are sure to send a warm message for the festive season.

14 Bulbs

2 AA Battery is Required

Material: 95% MDF, 5% LED

Size: 11.81 Inch W x 1.57 Inch D x 10.59 Inch H