Glitzhome Easter LED Lighted Wooden/Metal Block Word Sign Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Easter LED Lighted Wooden/Metal Block Word Sign Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Easter LED Lighted Wooden/Metal Block Word Sign Perspective: top
Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Easter LED Lighted Wooden/Metal Block Word Sign Perspective: bottom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.

Glitzhome Easter LED Lighted Wooden/Metal Block Word Sign

12 inUPC: 0694132712850
Purchase Options

Product Details

The blocks are skillfully crafted by hand by cutting the MDF to size, sanding the raw materials, and hand painting the base. It features lots of LED lights on the surface and Easter messages: "Egg Hunt," "Bunny Trail," and "Happy Easter" in white and pink lettering. Together with a mixture of Easter-colored backgrounds these words are sure to send a warm message for the festive season.

  • 14 Bulbs
  • 2 AA Battery is Required

Material: 95% MDF, 5% LED

Size: 11.81 Inch W x 1.57 Inch D x 10.59 Inch H