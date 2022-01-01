Glitzhome Easter Metal Bunny Garland Perspective: front
Glitzhome Easter Metal Bunny Garland Perspective: back
Glitzhome Easter Metal Bunny Garland Perspective: left
Glitzhome Easter Metal Bunny Garland Perspective: right
Glitzhome Easter Metal Bunny Garland Perspective: top
Glitzhome Easter Metal Bunny Garland Perspective: bottom
Glitzhome Easter Metal Bunny Garland

6 ftUPC: 0694132712834
Decorate for the holiday season with rustic accents that keep your space festive and fun! Metal Bunny Garland features a jute string with shaped bunnies. Hang this garland strand on your mantel, or place it as part of a centerpiece on a table for a fabulous, festive look!

  • No assembly required

Size: 71.65"W * 0.20"D * 6.69"H
Material: 90% MDF 10% ROPE