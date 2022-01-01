Glitzhome Easter Metal Yard Stakes Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Easter Metal Yard Stakes Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Easter Metal Yard Stakes Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Easter Metal Yard Stakes Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Easter Metal Yard Stakes Perspective: top
Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Easter Metal Yard Stakes Perspective: bottom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 6 is selected.

Glitzhome Easter Metal Yard Stakes

3 pcUPC: 0694132712833
Purchase Options

Product Details

The Set of 3 Metal Path Yard Stake adds an eye-catching addition to your garden. It also offers a delightful way to greet guests on the front porch, or to add a splash of color and character out on back yard. Enjoy your favorite holiday with this yard stake. It can be used as 3 separated stakes, or joint as one tiered stake.

  • Assembly Required, two functions.

Size: 20.87"W * 0.59"D * 35.63"H
Material: 100% Iron