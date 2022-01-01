The Set of 3 Metal Path Yard Stake adds an eye-catching addition to your garden. It also offers a delightful way to greet guests on the front porch, or to add a splash of color and character out on back yard. Enjoy your favorite holiday with this yard stake. It can be used as 3 separated stakes, or joint as one tiered stake.

Assembly Required, two functions.

Size: 20.87"W * 0.59"D * 35.63"H

Material: 100% Iron