Glitzhome Easter Wooden Path Sign Yard Stake
3 pcUPC: 0694132712838
The Set of 3 Wooden Path Yard Stake adds an eye-catching addition to your garden. It also offers a delightful way to greet guests on the front porch, or to add a splash of color and character out on back yard. Enjoy your favorite holiday with path yard stake. It can be used a stake and leaning decoration.
- No assembly required.
Size: 11.81"W * 0.39"D * 13.98"H
Material: 100% MDF