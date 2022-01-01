Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Embroidered Cotton Thanksgiving Turkey Pillow Cover
18 x 18 inUPC: 0697125530583
Accent your home's decor with beautiful and unique pillow. This pretty pillow is soft to the touch and features turkey embroidery pattern. Use this pillow in your bedroom, guest room, living room, home theater, and more for a truly personalized style.
- Simple
- elegant design
- perfect for home
- car
- office
- hotel and cofe decoration
- The pattern "TURKEY" is towel embroidery and applique technology
- Zipper opening is convenient for washing and good looking