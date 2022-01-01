Accent your home's decor with beautiful and unique pillow. This pretty pillow is soft to the touch and features turkey embroidery pattern. Use this pillow in your bedroom, guest room, living room, home theater, and more for a truly personalized style.

Simple

elegant design

perfect for home

car

office

hotel and cofe decoration

The pattern "TURKEY" is towel embroidery and applique technology

Zipper opening is convenient for washing and good looking