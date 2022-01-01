Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Embroidered Linen LED Light Up Dog Stocking
21 inUPC: 0695265887281
Product Details
LED embroidered linen Christmas stockings are the special decorating part to welcome Santa. We provide the handcraft one for you to celebrate the very season in the year, with high quality material, you can experience the soft & smooth touch, and is safe for your younger kids.
- Silver color
- Material: 100% Polyester
- Size: 21.00"L X 10.50"W X 1.18"H