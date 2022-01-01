This linen Christmas tree and plaid design holiday stocking will definitely dress up your mantelpiece this Christmas and every Christmas from now on. It is classic and stylish, perfect for a chic decor. The Christmas stocking can be hanged on Christmas trees, fireplaces with the loop. Work perfectly for candy and gift pouch.

Light Brown

Material: 100% Polyester

Size: 21.00"L X 10.00"W X 1.10"H