Glitzhome Embroidered Thankful Pillow

This square embroidered throw pillow is suitable for anywhere. Farmhouse style brings a breath of rural life. Perfect seasonal decoration for daily use, parties, and ceremonies, on the sofa, bench, or bay window.

  • Item Size: 16 Inches Long 16 Inches Wide x 3.94 Inches High
  • Pillow for Thanksgiving Day
  • Handmade embroidery with "thankful"
  • Zipper opening is convenient for washing
  • Simple, elegant design, perfect for home, car, office, hotel and cafe decoration
  • Material: 100% Polyester