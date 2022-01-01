Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Embroidered Thankful Pillow
This square embroidered throw pillow is suitable for anywhere. Farmhouse style brings a breath of rural life. Perfect seasonal decoration for daily use, parties, and ceremonies, on the sofa, bench, or bay window.
- Item Size: 16 Inches Long 16 Inches Wide x 3.94 Inches High
- Pillow for Thanksgiving Day
- Handmade embroidery with "thankful"
- Zipper opening is convenient for washing
- Simple, elegant design, perfect for home, car, office, hotel and cafe decoration
- Material: 100% Polyester