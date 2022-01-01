Glitzhome Embroidered Truck & Tree Linen Christmas Stockings Perspective: front
Glitzhome Embroidered Truck & Tree Linen Christmas Stockings Perspective: left
Glitzhome Embroidered Truck & Tree Linen Christmas Stockings Perspective: right
Glitzhome Embroidered Truck & Tree Linen Christmas Stockings

3 pcUPC: 0694132710176
Embroidered linen Christmas decoration group including one tree skirt & two stockings well matched with each other, emellished with red truck and check cuff. This group makes for the perfect decor at Christmas time,have yourself a joyful time with your family members.

  • Size: Tree Skirt: 48"D Stocking: 21"L
  • Set of 3
  • Multi-colored with red truck
  • Material: 100%Polyester
  • Spot clean with mild detergent do not wash