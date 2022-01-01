Glitzhome Emroidered Linen LED Light Up Cat Stocking Perspective: front
Glitzhome Emroidered Linen LED Light Up Cat Stocking Perspective: back
Glitzhome Emroidered Linen LED Light Up Cat Stocking Perspective: left
Glitzhome Emroidered Linen LED Light Up Cat Stocking Perspective: top
Glitzhome Emroidered Linen LED Light Up Cat Stocking

21 inUPC: 0695265887280
LED embroidered linen Christmas stockings are the special decorating part to welcome Santa. We provide the handcraft one for you to celebrate the very season in the year, with high quality material, you can experience the soft &smooth touch, and is safe for your younger kids. Hang this stocking on your mantle this holiday season and fill your home with holiday cheer.

  • Silver color
  • Material: 100% Polyester
  • Size: 21.00"L X 10.50"W X 1.18"H