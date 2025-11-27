Create an alluring, autumn display in your home with this beautiful Metal Wall Sign. This distressing vertical porch sign features raised sentiment saying happy harvest in white on an orange metal background, and also distressed details on the letters and along the frame. It matches perfectly with other decorative accents in your home with its traditional and classic colors and feel.

Made out of superior metal, it's both indoor and outdoor safe

This sign is easily hung on the wall with gourds hangings on the back side

3 Hand painted

No assembly required