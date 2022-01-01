This charming enamel metal wall sign features the message Merry Christmas in white on a rustic red metal background. This wall sign is made of metal, with rustic details. This sign makes a distinctive home decor item. You can use it to decorate areas such as your loft, foyer, porch, office or living area. The care and maintenance required for this item is minimal, just a gentle wipe with a damp.

Material: 100% Iron; enamel finish

Metal hook on top of back

Size: 45.75"L X 6.34"H; 1.76lbs