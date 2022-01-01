Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Fabic/Leatherette Bar Stool with Tapered Metal Legs - Dark Gray
2 pkUPC: 0694132711168
Product Details
These stylish and contemporary pieces of furniture are sure to be a hit for your leisure and large gatherings. These curated bar stools suit any pub, table, or kitchen island.
- Fabric and leatherette mixing for the seat and backrest
- Sturdy plywood frame, tapered matte gray steel legs, and upholstered seat andback for stability and durability
- Spacious seat, semi-arc mid back with ergonomic angle and built-in footrest
- Easy to assemble with assembly instructions and accessories
Weight Capacity: 250 Pounds