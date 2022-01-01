Glitzhome Fabric Christmas Gnome Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Fabric Christmas Gnome Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Fabric Christmas Gnome Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Fabric Christmas Gnome Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Fabric Christmas Gnome Perspective: top
Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Fabric Christmas Gnome Perspective: bottom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 6 is selected.

Glitzhome Fabric Christmas Gnome

28 inUPC: 0694132714710
Purchase Options

Product Details

This friendly gnome shelf sitter designed with dangling legs, it can be set up on the table or shelf with sitting position at any place of your Holiday home. With its soft faux fur body, knitted hat and white beard, as well as the cute nose, it will bring back your childhood memories.

  • Size: 8”L X 5.25”W X 28.5”H.
  • 100%polyester
  • Spot clean only.