Glitzhome Fabric Christmas Snowman Shelf Sitter with Dangling Legs
28 inUPC: 0694132710529
Product Details
This friendly snowman shelf sitter designed with dangling legs. It can be set up on the table or shelf with sitting position at any place of your Holiday home. With its soft faux fur body, knitted scarf and cut fabric carrot nose, as well as the beaded eyes, it will bring back your childhood memories.
- Soft faux fur body, knitted scarf and cut fabric carrot nose
- Spot clean only
Materials: 80% Polyester, 15% Metal, 5% Other