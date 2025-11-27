Perfect decoration for your home; place it anywhere you want - in the living room, over the fireplace, on the kitchen counter-top, on your study desk, in your bookcase, or on the dining table. Use as coffee table centerpiece, hang it from the Christmas tree, or place it on your nightstand. Also a great Christmas gift or holiday gift for gnome collectors, friends, family, co-workers, neighbors, and children.

Lovely gnome with orange hat and white faux fur beard.

Polyesterday stuffed and weighted body, so he can sit on a shelf.

Single plush fabric gnome. For indoor decoration only.