Perfect decorations for your home, place them anywhere you want. In the living room, over the fireplace, on the kitchen counter-top, on your study desk, maybe in your bookcase, on the dining table, use as coffee table centerpiece, hang them from the Christmas tree, or have them standing on your nightstand. Also a great Christmas gift or holiday gift for gnome collectors, friends, family's, co-workers, neighbors, children.

Add some mystical enchantment to your holiday decor with this charming gnome.

Lovely gnome with orange hat and white faux fur beard.

Polyesterday stuffed and weighted body, making him perfect for any table top.