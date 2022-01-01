Glitzhome Fabric Fall Gnome Standing Decoration Perspective: front
Glitzhome Fabric Fall Gnome Standing Decoration Perspective: back
Glitzhome Fabric Fall Gnome Standing Decoration Perspective: right
Glitzhome Fabric Fall Gnome Standing Decoration

24 inUPC: 0694132710463
Perfect decorations for your home, place them anywhere you want. In the living room, over the fireplace, on the kitchen counter-top, on your study desk, maybe in your bookcase, on the dining table, use as coffee table centerpiece, hang them from the Christmas tree, or have them standing on your nightstand. Also a great Christmas gift or holiday gift for gnome collectors, friends, family's, co-workers, neighbors, children.

  • Add some mystical enchantment to your holiday decor with this charming gnome.
  • Lovely gnome with orange hat and white faux fur beard.
  • Polyesterday stuffed and weighted body, making him perfect for any table top.