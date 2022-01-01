May your Christmas be merry and bright with this Art Tree Skirt. An embroidered holiday message is accented by the words Merry Christmas and a Reindeer. Creating an artisanal look for your guests to admire all season long.Make a statement this Christmas with this beautiful decor piece that is perfect for any collection.

Material: 100% Polyester

Dimensions: 48 Inch Diameter

Weight: 1.03 lbs