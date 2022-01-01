If your sofa’s looking a little bare, spruce it up simply by adding a throw pillow! This design features an embroidered leaf design in autumnal hues and piped edges in black for a touch of contrast. Crafted from a polyester blend, the cover features a zipper closure to keep it secure around the included insert. In case of any stains or spills, we recommend you spot clean this design. Arrives in a set of two.

Made of high quality and natural material with 80% polyester and 20% linen

Durable

lightweight and easy to carry and hand wash preferred

Plain but special home decor for fall harvest

best thanks giving gift for parents

friends and neighbors etc

Different kinds of beautiful embroidery leaves on only on one side and it has a zipper to close the cover

slide fastener design for good looking