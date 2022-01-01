Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Fall Embroidered Leaves Pillow Cover
16 inUPC: 0697125530331
Product Details
If your sofa’s looking a little bare, spruce it up simply by adding a throw pillow! This design features an embroidered leaf design in autumnal hues and piped edges in black for a touch of contrast. Crafted from a polyester blend, the cover features a zipper closure to keep it secure around the included insert. In case of any stains or spills, we recommend you spot clean this design. Arrives in a set of two.
- Made of high quality and natural material with 80% polyester and 20% linen
- Durable
- lightweight and easy to carry and hand wash preferred
- Plain but special home decor for fall harvest
- best thanks giving gift for parents
- friends and neighbors etc
- Different kinds of beautiful embroidery leaves on only on one side and it has a zipper to close the cover
- slide fastener design for good looking