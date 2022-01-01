Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Fall Lighted Wooden Scarecrow with Wreath Porch Decor
1 ctUPC: 0694132714292
Product Details
If you're looking for a gorgeous addition to your porch, look no further than this cute porch decor. Features a lovely scarecrow holding a lighted wreath with WELCOME sign. Make a happy atmosphere by decorating your porch or garden, and also a good holiday gift for friends and family. Greet guests and passersby with a message of seasonal cheer.
- 85% MDF + 5% Iron + 10% Floral
- Item Size: 11.73"L * 5.2"W * 42.13"H
- 20 bulbs with warm white light
- 2 AA batteries are needed
- Wreath is removable