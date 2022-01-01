Glitzhome Farmhouse Barn Door Wooden Chalkboard Wall Decor Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Farmhouse Barn Door Wooden Chalkboard Wall Decor Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Farmhouse Barn Door Wooden Chalkboard Wall Decor Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.

Glitzhome Farmhouse Barn Door Wooden Chalkboard Wall Decor

19.75 inUPC: 0697125530427
Purchase Options

Product Details

This farmhouse wooden chalkboard barn door decor is crafted from wood and metal. The board's country-chic vibe will be just as stunning in a kitchen as it will in other places of your home, even in the office. Write quick notes, important reminders, grocery lists, dinner menus, and more on this charming chalkboard. You can veil and unveil the chalkboard by sliding the barn door on its slot.

  • Material: Iron, Firwood, MDF
  • Size: 15.75 Inch W x 2.50 Inch D x 19.75 Inch H
  • No assembly required
  • For indoor and covered porch use