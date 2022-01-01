Make storage a priority in your home with Enamel Metal Basket Set! This beautiful set features two enamel metal baskets with taller handles, white enamel finish outside and galvanized inside. Use them all together in one room, or spread them around your house to store towels, craft tools, toys, and much more.

Material: Iron, with die-cut look

Size:

Large: 16.77 Inch W x 13.7 Inch D x 14.88 Inch H

Small: 15.04 Inch W x 12.09 Inch D x 12.8 Inch H

For indoor and outdoor use.