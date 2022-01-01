Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.
Glitzhome Farmhouse Metal and Terrazzo Table Lamp with Copper Shade
21.5 inUPC: 0695265887391
Purchase Options
Product Details
Terrazzo features variations of multi-toned in this square table lamp. Perfect for adding an artistic flare to your space. The blend of terrazzo and metal makes this fantastic metal table lamp well suited to industrial or traditional decor.
- Terrazzo Fixture
- Copper Shade
- UL Listed
- Maximum Bulb Wattage: 40W
- Assembly required