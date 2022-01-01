Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Farmhouse Metal Decorative Lantern - White
2 pkUPC: 0694132713532
Product Details
This Glitzhome Farmhouse Metal Lantern set is great for outdoors or indoors. The hanger allows you to hang them on the tree or hook. The white metal coating creates a classicfarmhouse style, making these lanternsan attractive home decoration for weddings, parties, and holidays. This galvanized metal candle lanternfeatures a roof in vintage souk style. The knob top features a decorative loop.
- Material: iron
- Painted by hand
- Easy assembly required
- Lightweight (1.9 pounds per lantern)design make this lantern easy to carry around
- A movable hanging ringfor easy hanging
- Sits on a flat surface
- Candle is not included
- Candlestick is 3 inches in diameter
- Holds pillar candles, tea-light candles, or LED candles
- Suitable for yard, wall, pathway, driveway, shelf, table, bars, patio, or porch
Dimensions: 10.5 Inch x 10.5 Inch x 22 Inch