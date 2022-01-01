This Glitzhome Farmhouse Metal Lantern set is great for outdoors or indoors. The hanger allows you to hang them on the tree or hook. The white metal coating creates a classicfarmhouse style, making these lanternsan attractive home decoration for weddings, parties, and holidays. This galvanized metal candle lanternfeatures a roof in vintage souk style. The knob top features a decorative loop.

Material: iron

Painted by hand

Easy assembly required

Lightweight (1.9 pounds per lantern)design make this lantern easy to carry around

A movable hanging ringfor easy hanging

Sits on a flat surface

Candle is not included

Candlestick is 3 inches in diameter

Holds pillar candles, tea-light candles, or LED candles

Suitable for yard, wall, pathway, driveway, shelf, table, bars, patio, or porch

Dimensions: 10.5 Inch x 10.5 Inch x 22 Inch