Rise about the rest in home decor with this Enamel Coated Metal Tray. The cute pedestal piece, featuring a black metal stand with two metal crossings, is designed to keep its stability and hold the tray. It's perfect for knick-knacks, and small items or simply as the base of a beautiful centerpiece. Accent your home with style! The tray is white with black pattern and text, with distressed rim. Black loose rings on each side of the tray are created for easy handling.

Material: Made of metal, sturdy and durable

Overall Dimensions: 18.9"D X 24.41"H

Assembly Required