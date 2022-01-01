This Large Wind Spinner Wall Decor is made of premium metal (5 mm thickness), with antique rusted blades. Bring the feel of a rustic farmhouse to your home with this galvanized fan-shaped wall decor.Add a touch of vintage ambience to your home or covered outdoor wall and any place you want.

Material: Iron

Size: 28.50 Inch diamter

No assembly required

Rivets for hanging

For indoor and outdoor use

Flanging on both sides give the decor depth

Gourd hole in the back top for easy hanging

Spinner surface has been processed with environmentally-friendly materials

Colored paint has been certified with a passed SGS report