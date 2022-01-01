Interesting set of 3 farmhouse animals silhouette garden stake with sentiment Farm, Sweet Farm is sure to add fun. Featured with laser-cut, hand painted rustic brown matte finish creates a dramatic contrast against any lawn, hedge or flowerbed. It is multi-function that can be 3 individual garden stakes, or grouped to be a single one, also can be a wall decor. This versatile item will be a perfect addition to your home, barn or garden.

Included hanging loop and detachable metal stake, easy to assembly.

Interesting farmhouse animals silhouette design with cutout sentiment.

Laser cutting, hand painted rustic brown finish, featured an anti-rust treatment.

Constructed of high quality metal, very durable.

Size:49.49 in. H