Glitzhome Farmhouse Metal Rustic Silhouette Yardstake Wall Decor
1 ctUPC: 0694132713475
Interesting set of 3 farmhouse animals silhouette garden stake with sentiment Farm, Sweet Farm is sure to add fun. Featured with laser-cut, hand painted rustic brown matte finish creates a dramatic contrast against any lawn, hedge or flowerbed. It is multi-function that can be 3 individual garden stakes, or grouped to be a single one, also can be a wall decor. This versatile item will be a perfect addition to your home, barn or garden.
- Included hanging loop and detachable metal stake, easy to assembly.
- Interesting farmhouse animals silhouette design with cutout sentiment.
- Laser cutting, hand painted rustic brown finish, featured an anti-rust treatment.
- Constructed of high quality metal, very durable.
Size:49.49 in. H