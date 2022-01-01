Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.
Glitzhome Farmhouse Metal/Wooden Magazine Rack
43.31 inUPC: 0695265886981
Purchase Options
Product Details
This rustic farmhouse stand shelf magazine rack has an excellent design that's both elegant and functional. It is made of premium metal and wood material and is sturdy and durable. The 4 baskets will provide ample space to store everything from books and magazines to home decor accent pieces. The special design of the blackboard on top will provide you with an area to write. It will also bring an effortlessly retro style look to your study, living room, pantry and entryway.
- Material: 50% Metal, 50% MDF
- Size: 14.96 Inch L x 4.92 Inch W x 43.31 Inch H
- No assembly required