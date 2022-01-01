This rustic farmhouse stand shelf magazine rack has an excellent design that's both elegant and functional. It is made of premium metal and wood material and is sturdy and durable. The 4 baskets will provide ample space to store everything from books and magazines to home decor accent pieces. The special design of the blackboard on top will provide you with an area to write. It will also bring an effortlessly retro style look to your study, living room, pantry and entryway.

Material: 50% Metal, 50% MDF

Size: 14.96 Inch L x 4.92 Inch W x 43.31 Inch H

No assembly required