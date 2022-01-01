Glitzhome Farmhouse Modern Black Metal/Wooden Wall Clock Perspective: front
23.6 in
Certainly not just for telling time, wall clocks are perfect for adding artful appeal to your kitchen wall or acting as a focal point above the living room mantel. This 23 inch wall clock lends any layout a little modern farmhouse flair as it helps you keep an eye on the hour. Crafted from wood, it showcases a plank-like background in a neutral wood hue with metal frame. A slatted wood frame gives this piece its circular silhouette.

  • Main body is made of natural finished firwood MDF and the rim is made of black metal.
  • Size: Diameter 23.60 Inch; Thickness 1.10 Inch
  • Keyhole on the back is easy to install
  • Silent non-ticking mechanism
  • 1 AA battery required, not included