Glitzhome Farmhouse Modern Wood/Metal Lanterns - Whiskey Brown
2 pcUPC: 0694132711405
Product Details
Made of a natural firwood frame without glass, with a flame-retardant galvanized base, this modern distressed finished lantern easily creates a warm inviting glow anywhere in your home, porch or yard. With a sturdy metal ring at the top, the lantern is perfect for a hanging wall sconce. So gorgeous, you'll want to keep it at home for yourself.
- Material: 80% firwood and 20% iron
- Product Size:
- Large: 9.84 inches L x 9.84 inches W x 22.44 inches H
- Small: 6.50 inches L x 6.50 inches W x 14.96 inches H
- Candle is not included, fit for multi-size of pillar candles, tea-light candles or LED candles
- Comes with a sturdy metal ring at the top, perfect for a hanging wall sconce