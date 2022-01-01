Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Farmhouse Moderrn Black Metal and Rope Wall Clock
26.77 inUPC: 0694132710063
Product Details
The simple farmhouse design and antique style accents of this wall clock create a classic statement piece with contemporary flair. Featuring a simple round metal frame finished in black with hemp rope decoration, this clock brings a simple industrial look to your ensemble, while its elongated Roman numerals offer an updated twist on a classic look. To clean, simply wipe with a damp cloth.
- Material: Made of black metal and jute rope.
- Size: Diameter 26.77" ; Thickness 1.57"
- Keyhole on the back is easy to install
- Silent non-ticking mechanism
- 1 AA Battery Required, not included