Glitzhome Farmhouse Moderrn Black Metal and Rope Wall Clock

26.77 inUPC: 0694132710063
Product Details

The simple farmhouse design and antique style accents of this wall clock create a classic statement piece with contemporary flair. Featuring a simple round metal frame finished in black with hemp rope decoration, this clock brings a simple industrial look to your ensemble, while its elongated Roman numerals offer an updated twist on a classic look. To clean, simply wipe with a damp cloth.

  • Material: Made of black metal and jute rope.
  • Size: Diameter 26.77" ; Thickness 1.57"
  • Keyhole on the back is easy to install
  • Silent non-ticking mechanism
  • 1 AA Battery Required, not included